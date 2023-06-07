The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has hinted that the agrarian nature of the African economy and low adaptation capacities make the continent vulnerable to the climate change crisis.

Although Ghana and most African countries are the least contributors to climate change, the Minister noted, the continent stands at a higher risk of negative impacts from climate change.

The Minister said this during the 43rd Management Week Celebration held by the University of Ghana Business School on the theme: “Accounting for Climate Change and Environmental Sustainability: Our Collective Responsibility.”

Revealing further adverse impacts of climate change, the Minister said, “The climate crisis remains one of the main threats to our survival and development. Unfortunately for us here in Africa, due to the agrarian nature of our economy and our low adaptation capacities, we are more susceptible to these impacts. Even though we are the least contributors to this climate crisis, estimated at approximately 4 percent, we bear the brunt of its adverse consequences.”

He called for urgent and concerted efforts by all to play their respective roles against the menace.

“Our response to climate change must be urgent, inclusive, and comprehensive in a way that strengthens our ecosystem. And it must involve action from the youth, civil society organizations, political leaders, private sector actors, local communities, as well as academia. We all have a role to play.

“We must make sure to keep our planet cooler. Government continues to adopt policy measures geared towards environmental sustainability and socio-economic development at the micro and macro levels to mitigate climate change. This clearly underscores the need for concerted efforts from different stakeholders to achieve climate solutions,” he stated.