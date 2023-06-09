In a bid to finance his presidential ambition, the former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, Thursday, June 8, officially launched a donation platform aimed at facilitating contributions, through crowdfunding, to enable him secure victory in the upcoming presidential primaries.

The platform, ‘Partnership for Power’, provides individuals from all walks of life, and organizations with an accessible and transparent avenue to contribute funds towards his ambition.

During the launch at the Accra International Conference Centre, Mr. Kyerematen emphasized the importance of collective efforts in driving positive change and the need for a reliable platform to channel donations effectively.

He stated, that the platform is designed to harness the goodwill and generosity of Ghanaians who believe in him and his ability to transform Ghana.

Mr Kyerematen expressed his gratitude to all his supporters, private sector operators, non-governmental organizations, and individuals, who graced the launch and have already pledged their support to ensure his presidential ambition comes to fruition.

He urged more stakeholders to join the initiative and emphasized that every donation, regardless of size, would contribute to the overall mission of securing victory in the NPP presidential primaries and implementing the Great Transformation Plan (GTP)for development.

He reiterated his promise to identify and implement impactful projects nationwide when his bid to become president of Ghana eventually becomes a reality.

“I want you all to know that I am someone who fulfills his promises and whatever I have promised to achieve, I will not fail you when I become President.”

He added that “When I become President, I want to run a government for the people and of people. When you contribute One Cedi to this campaign God will bless you and you will help me to bring real development to Ghana. So even if it is one cedi it is an investment.”

Mr Kyerematen added that he envisions a future where the welfare of the people of Ghana will be the fulcrum of his administration.

The 67-year-old made his first attempt to lead the New Patriotic Party as its flagbearer in 2007 but failed in his bid as Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo emerged as the winner.