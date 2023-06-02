All Nations University held its 20th Matriculation Ceremony for 560 freshmen and women in Koforidua.

The university, which began operations in 2003, has over the years nurtured some of the great minds in the country and beyond. Several international students have also successfully completed their studies at the institution.

Speaking at the short event to welcome the new students, who are eager to pursue career development programs, the President of All Nations University, Rev. Dr. Samuel Donkor, called on the students to limit their use of destructive activities such as social media and instead use it for research and opinion sharing in their chosen fields of study.

“Of the total number of matriculating students, 45% are male, representing 252, and 55% are female, representing 308. 102 gained admission to offer various diploma programs, and 458 are offering degree programs in BSc. Nursing, Business Administration, Biomedical Engineering, Oil and Gas Engineering, Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Electronics and Communications Engineering, and Biblical Studies,” he said.

He added, “New programs such as MSc. Cyber Security, MBA Finance, MBA Marketing and Strategy, MBA Accounting, MA Theology, MPHil Theology, and PhD in Theology have been added to the curriculum. Plans are underway to open a new campus in Accra, and the university is seeking accreditation to train paramedics and other programs that will contribute to national development.”

Dr. Donkor advised the graduates to limit their use of destructive activities, which can consume their time and energy.

“I urge you to limit your use of destructive activities such as social media, which can significantly consume your time and energy. In the same vein, you can use the internet to improve yourself and your education in the areas of research and opinion sharing to improve your delivery. You should also make it a top priority to attend all lectures, join student chapter associations, and get involved in everything that is happening on campus,” he said.