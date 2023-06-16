Mining Company, AngloGold Ashanti has indicated that it is committed to responsible mining practices and sustainable environmental management in the country.

It has therefore dispelled allegations of wrong environmental practices at its Obuasi mine.

The mining company in a release issued and copied to Citi News in Accra on Friday said it would continue to engage with stakeholders, address concerns, and provide updates on its reclamation efforts.

“Our goal is to contribute to the well-being of the communities and protect the environment for future generations,” it added.

This follows publications of unfounded allegations regarding the environmental practices at AngloGold’s Obuasi Mine.

But AngloGold Ashanti in the statement underscored that its environmental policy is focused on avoiding, minimising, and mitigating the impact of its activities on the environment and human health.

“Our operations are tightly regulated by relevant Ghanaian laws, international standards, and industry codes of practice. The necessary regulatory permits and approvals are in place for our operations, with requirements to ensure our activities are conducted in a sustainable manner to protect natural resources, public health, and the environment,” it added.

AngloGold Ashanti opined that proactive environmental monitoring, which demonstrated compliance, was an integral part of its operations, following which it submitted mandatory reports to the relevant government agencies as required by law.

“All wastewater from our operations (including our Tailings Storage Facilities) are collected into specially designated holding facilities; our dedicated water treatment plants treat this wastewater to the required regulatory standards prior to release where applicable and a comprehensive sampling network to monitor the water quality within the catchment of our operations.”

“Test results of the water quality monitoring are submitted to the regulatory agencies as part of our compliance strategy on a monthly, quarterly, and annual basis,” it added.

AngloGold Ashanti said it continues to implement a comprehensive participatory reclamation programme to restore disturbed lands which are not in use for mine operation, based on a regulatory approved plan, working in close collaboration with all stakeholders, including communities and local authorities.

“At the commencement of the redevelopment of the Obuasi Mine in 2019, we rolled out a three-year Social Management Plan (SMP), under the theme ‘Diversification of the Local Economy’ as part of the Obuasi Redevelopment Project. As the SMP drew to a close in 2021, we conducted comprehensive stakeholder consultations which culminated in the formulation of a longer-term (10-year) Socioeconomic Development Plan (SEDP), reflecting the longer life of mine.

“The SEDP serves as a blueprint for the mine’s community and social investment towards building resilient and socio-economically self-sustaining communities,” it added.