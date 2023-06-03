Arla Foods, the producer of Dano Milk, marked World Milk Day with a market activation at Lapaz and Madina markets.

The dairy company, together with its brand ambassador, Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, popularly known as Funny Face, educated traders and members of the public on the benefits of milk while also distributing some of its products to them.

World Milk Day was established in 2001 by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and is celebrated annually on June 1 to recognize the importance of milk as a global food and to celebrate the dairy sector.

Speaking to Citi News, General Manager of Arla Foods Ghana, Vytautas Petronis, highlighted the significance of the day while reiterating the commitment of Arla Foods to produce fresh and quality milk for its consumers.

“I find it very unique because we are a farmer-owned dairy cooperative. Unlike other companies, we control the entire value chain. We know where our products come from. They all come from our farmer-owned cows. They all adhere to the same standards. They have the same quality control throughout the process. We don’t source our milk from anywhere else,” he said.

“It’s all our milk from start to finish. From the farm to the dairy, production site, all the way to the market here in Ghana, we have our own facilities and distribution, so we can vouch for the product all the way. That’s what makes it more unique than any other product. In the end, it has a lot to do with taste. We see that people prefer our taste,” Vytautas Petronis added.

Meanwhile, Dano Milk brand ambassador, Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, popularly known as Funny Face, has urged the public to continue to purchase the product.

“I believe that every Ghanaian should make it a point to buy Dano Milk. Dano Milk is rich in calcium, protein, and vitamins A to D. Dano Milk is different – the quality is top-notch. That’s why I’m encouraging every Ghanaian to go out and buy Dano Milk,” the popular entertainment personality said.