The Director of Communication of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah has refuted claims by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) that the NPP is abusing incumbency ahead of the 27th June by-election in the Assin North Constituency.

“I don’t know how they come to that conclusion but to be honest with you, I think the NDC is struggling. They don’t have a message in Assin North so they are looking for a message, their strategy is lies and they major on minor issues. And when there are no issues they create one,” he added.

Mr Ahiagbah said this in an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM in Accra on Friday.

This follows the commissioning of the 31.2 kilometres Assin Fosu to Assin Praso stretch that connects Ahwian Nkwanta in the Ashanti Region to Yamoransa in the Central Region.

The NDC said the construction of the road was good news, but that would not improve the livelihoods of the constituents of Assign North.

But Mr Ahiagbah in the interview said what the government was interested in was the development of the country and that included the construction of roads.

“We are interested in developing all of this country so let’s move on and agree that what has to be done has been done.”

“The least they can do is to acknowledge and commend the government and move on. They should also look for what they want to do for the people and move on,” he said.