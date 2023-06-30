The Member of Parliament (MP) for Awutu Senya West, Geziella Tetteh, wants decisive action to be taken to address the issue of electoral violence in the country.

The MP said that the pockets of incidents recorded in the just-ended bye-election in the Assin North Constituency should be a wake-up call for the 2024 election.

Speaking to Citi News, the Awutu Senya West MP underscored that violence should not be a part of Ghana’s elections, as that would be a violation of the rights of Ghanaians.

“The police generally comported themselves well, but there were still some incidents, and we need to have a conversation about that.”

“Citizens must be free to vote in an environment where they do not feel threatened and can choose who they want,” she stated.