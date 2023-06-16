Hundreds of supporters of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, a flagbearer hopeful for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), gathered at the party head office in Asylum Down as the Vice President submitted his presidential nomination forms.

Speaking at the Party Headquarters after the Vice President submitted his forms, the Minister for Fisheries, Mavis Hawa Koomson, called on the party delegates to elect Dr Bawumia to enable the party to continue some of the good works currently ongoing.

Key party officials, including former Vice Chairman Fred Oware and former National Organiser Sammy Awuku, collected the forms on behalf of Dr Bawumia earlier last month.

Alan Kyerematen, one of the key contenders, submitted his forms on Monday.

Over the past few months, Dr Bawumia has engaged in extensive consultations regarding his aspiration to contest for the NPP’s flagbearer position.

He held meetings with the Majority Caucus in Parliament, the Party’s Council of Elders, as well as various traditional and religious leaders to announce his intentions to lead the NPP after President Akufo-Addo’s tenure in 2025.

The NPP leadership opened nominations for the Presidential Primaries on May 26, 2023, and the process will close on June 24, 2023.

Currently, ten presidential aspirants, including Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Kennedy Agyapong, Joe Ghartey, and Kwabena Adjei Agyapong, have picked up nomination forms to compete for the NPP’s flagbearer position.

The NPP plans to hold a Special Delegates Congress on August 26, 2023, to select the top five presidential aspirants.

These top five candidates will then compete on December 4, 2023, to secure the party’s flagbearer slot and subsequently lead the party in the 2024 general elections.