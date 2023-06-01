Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has called upon all factions involved in the Bawku conflict to join forces with the government and other key stakeholders in resolving the disputes that have plagued the area.

He emphasized that without peace, Bawku would not experience the much-needed development it deserves.

Speaking before the Chiefs and Queenmothers of the Upper East Region, Dr. Bawumia expressed his deep concern over the recurring attacks, injuries, and compromised security situation in Bawku.

He conveyed his heartfelt sadness about the ongoing conflict, stressing the importance of unity among the people rather than engaging in strife.

The Vice President expressed hope that government-led initiatives, including those facilitated by the House of Chiefs and the esteemed Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, would contribute to achieving lasting peace in the area.

“As a son of the soil, my heart breaks about what is happening in Bawku. The conflict in Bawku is very unfortunate because we are really one people, and we must be together and not fight. So I hope that the initiatives that the government has initiated through the House of Chiefs and the Otumfuo will help us bring lasting peace to the area.

“For us on the part of the government, we understand that to prevent conflict and to enhance peace, we need to make sure that development in Ghana is inclusive. Everybody must feel a part of the development that we feel in the country. When people are excluded they are more susceptible to extremist ideologies,” Dr Bawumia said.

Bawku has faced significant conflicts over the past decade, resulting in the loss of numerous lives.