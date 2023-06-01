In a timely turn of events, some roads within Assin Bereku, the district capital of Assin North, are currently being repaired, just a day after the Electoral Commission scheduled a by-election for June 27 in that constituency.

Several residents, speaking anonymously to Citi News, believe that the upcoming by-election has provided an opportunity to address the long-standing issue of neglected roads in Assin Bereku.

“We are not surprised that they are constructing the road. We will give thanks to James Gyakye Quayson for giving the sitting government pressure. When Jesus Christ died mankind benefited and that is the same way James Gyakye Quayson has done.

However, residents are raising questions about whether these developmental projects will continue beyond the by-election.

“But the question we want to ask is whether they will still continue with all the developmental projects even after the by-elections. Gyakye Quayson has said it already that he will give the NPP government pressure to do the needful, and so he deserves the needed applause.

“Our roads since 1996 have not been good, and it has not been any better till today. So if they are fixing our town roads it’s because of Gyake Quayson.”

The two main contenders for the NPP, Fredrick Amoah Kyei and Charles Opoku will be submitting their nomination forms today.

The winner of the NPP primary for the constituency will slug it out with James Gyake Quayson of the NDC for the slot to lead the constituency.

The by-election in Assin North was prompted by the Supreme Court’s ruling that led to the removal of the former Member of Parliament, Gyakye Quayson.

The court determined that he was a Canadian citizen when he contested and won the seat in 2020.

As a result, Parliament declared the Assin North seat vacant on Tuesday, May 30.

The upcoming by-election holds significant importance for the constituency and its residents.