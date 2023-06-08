The Black Meteors of Ghana will depart Ghana for Egypt on Monday, June 12, 2023, ahead of the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations to be hosted in Morocco.

According to Citi Sports sources, the team will break camp today, June 8, 2023, and will leave for Egypt, with the final squad set to be named very soon.

The team started preparations for the tournament on May 23, 2023, at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence at Prampram with 22 local-based players but will travel to the North African country to complete their pre-tournament camping.

The final squad is expected to be a mixture of local and foreign-based players as the tournament date approaches fast.

Ghana has been drawn in Group A with host nation, Morocco, Guinea and Congo who are both debutants in the tournament.

The tournament will start on June 24, 2023, with the top three earning an automatic spot at the Paris 2024 Olympics.