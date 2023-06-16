Ghanaian music star Black Sherif has released the official video for his song “Oil in My Head,” the second track on his critically acclaimed debut album, “The Villain I Never Was.”

The video, which was directed by Babs Direction, was shot at the Nubuke Foundation art gallery in East Legon, Accra.

It features Libyan-born Ghanaian high fashion model and actress Briggite Appiah, who anoints Sherif’s head with oil.

The video tells the story of Sherif’s journey from a struggling artist to a successful musician. It includes footage of Sherif auditioning for MTN’s “Hitmaker” series, winning the “Artiste of the Year” award at the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs), and sitting at a dining table with five versions of himself.

The video culminates with Sherif levitating into the sky, as if he is ascending to a higher plane of existence.

The release of the “Oil in My Head” video comes at a time when Black Sherif is riding high on the success of his debut album.

The album has been praised by critics and fans alike, and it has helped to establish Sherif as one of the most promising new artists in Ghana.

The video for “Oil in My Head” is a powerful and visually stunning work that perfectly complements the song. It is a must-watch for any fan of Black Sherif or Ghanaian music in general.

Watch the video below