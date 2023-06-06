Charles Opoku, a parliamentary candidate hopeful for the New Patriotic Party in Assin North constituency said he is very confident of winning the upcoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries.

Charles Opoku said this was based on the fact that he had been working hard to undertake development projects in the communities.

He stated that the party is ready to hold its internal elections for the Assin North Constituency on June 7, 2023.

When asked about the percentage of votes he was expecting, he said, “I don’t want to sound arrogant, but I trust and hope that the delegates will give me even more votes than I am expecting.”

“I have marketed myself well through the number of development projects I have undertaken in the constituency and the excellent working relationships I have with my party members and traditional leaders,” Charles Opoku told Original FM.

He reminded the delegates that the election was an internal one and should be free of insults, as the party would ultimately be the winner.

Two individuals have picked nomination forms to contest the Assin North Constituency parliamentary primary on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

They are Charles Opoku and Frederick Freeman Amoah-Kyei.

The party’s internal election comes after Parliament declared the Assin North seat vacant following a Supreme Court ruling on the eligibility of James Gyakye Quayson to occupy the seat.

The Electoral Commission has since scheduled the by-election for Tuesday, June 27, 2023.