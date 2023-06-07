Charles Opoku has won the New Patriotic Party’s internal election in the Assin North constituency. He won with 397 votes defeating Fredrick Amoah Kyei who got 136 votes.

Opoku was confident of victory before the election, which was held on June 6, 2023. He said that the good works he had undertaken in the constituency would help him win the primary.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) had accused the Electoral Commission (EC) of colluding with the NPP to insert the name of an unqualified NPP parliamentary candidate, who happened to be Charles Opoku, into the constituency’s voters register.

However, the EC denied the claims in a statement, asserting that it had not received any such request from the NPP to transfer any person’s vote.

Opoku will face the NDC’s James Gyakye Quayson in the by-election scheduled for June 27.

National executives of the NPP, led by General Secretary Justin Frimpong Kodua, have thrown their support behind the winner.