The Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, Samuel Atta Akyea, has remarked that the newly sworn-in Chief Justice, Gertrude Torkornoo, is strict but not rude.

According to him, people respect the new Chief Justice for being strict, and he envisions that she will engage lawyers very well.

In an interview with Bernard Avle on the Point of View program on Citi TV, the legislator said the system will not be chaotic because Chief Justice Torkornoo knows the law.

“I can tell you she knows the law, which I suppose is the first qualification of a judge. If the judge doesn’t know the law, it’s chaotic, it means that then justice can be short-changed. You go to court for judges to uphold the law, but it could be very serious if the judges do not know the laws. So that is what I believe is a major plus, I don’t believe we should have a Chief Justice who does not know the law. When a judge really knows the law, then you could see a situation where we don’t have to waste time with some of the matters, because the clinical mind of the judge will be brought to bear and sometimes issues are summarised because of superior understanding of the subject matter.

He stressed, “And then what is also good is that she’s very strict, which is one of the things I’m happy about, because if the lawyers come before a judge, and they want to be wayward, then it’s going to delay issues, so she’s very strict and people respect her for the simple reason that she’s strict. I wouldn’t say she’s rude, because some people can be strict and rude. But she is strict and decent and will engage lawyers very well. I believe she’s a woman of integrity, and that is one of the things we should look out to see in people who have the trust to deliver justice. Justice should never be for sale”.

The lawmaker expressed hope that the new Chief Justice will do a good job.

“Her position should not change her core beliefs and character. I believe that she will be able to do a good job, and she has longevity on her side. She’s not voted in and voted out,” Atta Akyea noted.

Justice Gertrude Torkornoo was sworn into office by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Monday, June 12, 2023, following her approval by Parliament.

Justice Torkornoo replaces Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah who retired in May 2023.