The second forum of the Citi Business Festival 2023 will be held today, Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

Today’s live TV forum will focus on building resilient SMEs as seasoned panellists will explore the possibilities for businesses in the fourth industrial revolution.

The one-hour 30 minutes in-depth conversation will focus on how to build successful and strong SMEs even in difficult economic times.

It will be live on Citi TV at 11 am.

The panel will include the Director of SME, Agency Banking and Partnerships, Audrey Abakah; lecturer at the University of Professional Studies, Dr. Andrews Ayiku; Executive Director of the Ghana Climate Innovation Center, Ruka Sanusi; and the CEO of Busara Africa, Taaka Awore.

It will be moderated by the Head of News at Citi TV/Citi FM, Vivian Kai Lokko.

The annual Citi Business Festival is a month-long initiative marked with on-air and outdoor events in the month of June to equip Ghanaian businesses with strategies to grow and scale up while meeting emerging trade and commerce trends.

This year, it is themed generally around the Made it Ghana Agenda.

There are live radio on-air series at 9:05am every Monday to Thursday on the Citi Breakfast Show. On Fridays however, it airs at 7:10am.

There will be a repeat broadcast every weekday at 6:30pm.

Aside from the on-air series, there will be weekly forums on Citi TV every Tuesday to hold discussions on the theme for the week as well as special TV feature stories aimed at showcasing indigenous Ghanaian businesses.

Later from June 26-July 1, there will be a residential executive management booth camp to help business managers reach new markets and develop new revenue sources through innovation.

Themes for this year’s business festival are as follows:

Week 1: The Digital Economy

Week 2: SMEs in Ghana

Week 3: Retail and Consumer Markets

Week 4: Agribusiness Ecosystem

