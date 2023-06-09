In today’s episode, we have the pleasure of hosting Letitia Ohene-Effah, Co-founder of Lead Afrique, as our special guest. Get ready for an enlightening discussion on the topic of “Rebuilding after a financial setback.” Join us as Letitia shares her expertise and walks us through diverse ways to overcome financial challenges and regain financial stability.

Whether you’ve experienced a setback yourself or simply want to strengthen your financial resilience, this episode offers invaluable insights and practical tips. Through real-life examples and relatable stories, Letitia will provide guidance on navigating difficult financial situations, making informed decisions, and setting yourself up for long-term success.