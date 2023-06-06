The Senior Manager for Enterprise Marketing and Portfolio Management at MTN Ghana, Benedict Bentil, has stressed on the need for a cautious approach when leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Contributing to a discussion on the Citi Business Festival on Citi TV on Tuesday, June 6, Mr. Bentil acknowledged the potential of AI to enhance job efficiency but also highlighted the importance of being aware of the associated risks.

He further emphasized the significance of establishing effective governance around AI to address potential concerns.

“I think we should be cautious and not worried, Technology is inevitable, it will come and it will evolve. We just have to be cautious about how to manage the data. Essentially the data is there, we need to mine the data and then it can feed into AI that can be beneficial to us.

“In terms of the governance around that, that is where the caution should be, Data protection is moving at a fast pace but regulation will always be behind innovation because innovation needs to come and then we see it and then regulation follows but if we move fast enough I think we can protect our consumers but we can tap into the benefits of AI.

“It’s inevitable but I think we have to use it to our advantage while being cautious.”

The Citi Business Festival 2023 is powered by Citi TV and Citi FM in partnership with Absa and is proudly sponsored by MTN MOMO, MTN Business, and Zeepay with support from GIRSAL.