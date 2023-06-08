Businesses have been urged to review their business models to meet the changing needs of customers.

This will help them to maximize opportunities and remain sustainable in the digital economy.

Claude Agyen-Asamoah, Head of Payments & Digital Commercialization at Absa Bank made the remarks on the on-air series of the Citi Business Festival while urging stakeholders to equip business operators position themselves for the new norm.

“Digital is the way to go, you cannot keep maximizing the opportunities out there with your physical structures. It will not work. Your reach will be limited. It is imperative that as a business you restructure your model to play in this space more aggressively. It is imperative to equip the capabilities of businesses, changing the mindset of entrepreneurs to develop the digital agenda.”

He was speaking on the topic, ‘Financing the Digital Economy’.

He also highlighted measures Absa Bank has put in place to help startups in the technology space grow financially.

“But for the money part, we are also trying to finance new businesses, start-ups, fintech, agribusinesses, the youth and women in entrepreneurs to ensure that they can take their businesses to the next level.”

This year’s edition of the Citi Business Festival is powered by Citi TV and Citi FM in partnership with Absa Bank and is proudly sponsored by MTN MOMO, MTN Business and Zeepay with support from GIRSAL.