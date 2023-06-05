The Citi Sports Crew held its final Roadshow for the 2022/2023 season at Gazebo View in Dzorwulu, Accra to cap off the FA Cup Final between Manchester City and Manchester United.

The well-balanced game saw Manchester City run out 2 – 1 winners against their City rivals with Ilkay Gundogan scoring twice while Bruno Fernandes scored the only goal for United from the penalty spot.

It was a fun-filled affair as football fans streamed in to watch their favourite teams and players wrap up what has been an eventful season.

With the FA Cup trophy firmly in the bag Pep Guardiola and his Man City lads are on the song to win the much-coveted treble when they take on Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League Finals.

See pictures from the event here: