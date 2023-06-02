Several youth in Daboya have been arrested for attacking the Daboya police station.

They are currently undergoing screening in Tamale and will be processed for court next week.

On Wednesday, May 31, some youth of Daboya attacked the police station to demand the release of suspects arrested in connection with a violent clash between Gonjas and Mamprusis at Lukula.

The clash led to the killing of one person and the burning of several houses.

Residents of Lukula and Mempeasem, in the North Gonja District, are predominantly Mamprusis.

They opted to join the North East Region, claiming that the land in the area belongs to the Mamprusis. However, this was rejected by the Gonja Traditional Council.

Subsequently, the area was added to the Northern Region and remained in the North Gonja District.

In 2019, a clash in the area between the two factions over who had traditional jurisdiction of the area led to the burning of houses.

On Thursday, June 1, 2023, tensions between Gonjas and Mamprusis escalated over the ownership of the community, leading to another clash. Tragically, this confrontation resulted in the loss of one life and the destruction of numerous homes.

On Friday, a group of Gonja youth besieged the residence of Yagbonwura Bii-Kunutu Jewu Soale, the Overlord of Gonja, demanding his intervention in the ongoing conflict between the Wasipe Traditional Area and a Mamprusi Chief over certain communities.

The youth insisted that the Overlord should summon all Gonja warriors to Daboya to assist in resolving the dispute.

The youth also accused the government of complicity in the conflict, alleging that the presence of police personnel in Daboya has resulted in the arrest and mistreatment of Chiefs and youth, effectively turning the town into a ghost town.

In response, Gonja chiefs from other Paramountcies started mobilizing their warriors to Daboya to show solidarity and potentially assist in resolving the dispute which had been foiled by the police.

Police have so far arrested over 100 youth of Daboya for attacking the Daboya police station where suspects in the conflict were kept. The suspects have been sent to Tamale for screening and processing in court.

Meanwhile, the Nayiri is calling for calm. In a statement, the Nayiri described the conflict as uncalled-for and a dent on the cordial relationship between Gonjas and Mamprusis that has existed over the centuries.

He however wants government to put in more effort to demarcate the land boundaries in the affected communities.

Flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama, on Friday expressed deep regret and profound disappointment over the hostilities that have taken place between sections of the Gonja and Mamprusi communities.

Former President Mahama acknowledged the distressing impact of these conflicts, recognizing the significant damage caused and the lives tragically affected.

In a Facebook post, Mr Mahama emphasized the urgent need for peaceful resolution and the restoration of harmony between the Gonja and Mamprusi communities.