Daily Guide, a private newspaper owned by former New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Chairman and current Board Chairman of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation has retracted a story titled “Napo Celebrates Birthday in Monaco.”

The paper has thus proceeded to apologize to Energy Minister and MP for Manhyia South, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh for same.

Lawyer for the Minister, Nana Agyei Baffour in a letter dated 1st June 2023 demanded an apology and retraction of the false allegations made against the Minister failure for which legal remedies were going to be instituted against the media house.

This was after spokesperson for the Minister had also in a statement debunked the story, describing it as unintelligent and a complete fabrication.

Daily Guide in a publication on page 12 of its June 2, 2023 edition, retracted and apologized to the Minister.

“Upon a careful examination, we discovered that our initial full report contained factual inaccuracies,” the statement said.

It also said, “We appreciate the need for accuracy and as such extend our apologies for the earlier misreport”.

“We hereby retract the story and apologize for any inconvenience the publication might have caused,” it concluded.