Earl International Group Ghana Gold Limited has constructed an ultra-modern basic school for pupils in the Gbane traditional area in the Talensi District of the Upper East Region.

The new educational infrastructure replaces a 3-unit classroom block public school that was closer to the mine area of Earl Mining, which posed a threat to the safety of pupils.

Speaking on behalf of the Chief Executive Officer of Earl Mining Ltd, General Manager of the company, Shandon Zhang, said the school block is part of the mining company’s corporate social responsibility to enhance quality education and develop human resources for the development of the community and Ghana at large.

“The Gbane Basic School complex was solely built by Earl International Group Gh. Gold Ltd. For us, children are always our future and hope. We therefore deeply understand the importance of education, especially for the next generation of our community. Thus, our decision to build this magnificent school block is part of our corporate social responsibility to the community to create a safe, warm, and hopeful learning environment for the children”.

He stressed, “It is our hope that every child will have a bright future and contribute to the development of this community and Ghana at large. Today, on the special occasion of International Children’s Day, we officially hand over the Gbane Basic School Complex, consisting of 12 classrooms and other staff facilities, furnished with 300 sets of desks and chairs, to the Gbane community.”

Mr Zhang hinted that the company will undertake more corporate responsibility projects aimed at a holistic development of the community.

“Therefore, this school holds special significance in relation to the company’s development. We firmly believe that as our company continues to grow and prosper, we will do our utmost best to undertake more social responsibilities and give back to the local community and Ghana government. We earnestly request your continued trust and support for the company,” he stated.

Talensi District Director of Education, Christian Ayinzoya, commended Earl International Mining Limited for assuaging the plight of the pupils and appealed for ICT and library laboratory facilities for the school.

Mrs Ayinzoya assured that the school will be put to optimal use and well-maintained to prolong its longevity.

Upper East Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu, tasked traditional leaders in the area to ensure all school-going-age children enrol in the school and take advantage of the government’s free senior high school policy in skills acquisition to contribute their quota to national development.

He hinted that the company will soon employ 500 more employees to its over 1,000 employees and was optimistic that the company in the coming years will employ more youth in the area to drastically reduce youth unemployment in the area.

Mr Yakubu further stressed that his outfit will ensure the company adheres to sustainable mining practices as enshrined in Ghana’s mining laws to reap the utmost benefits to the region and the nation at large.

For his part, a representative of the Paramount Chief of the Talensi Traditional Area, Tongraan Kugbilsong Nanlebgtanga, and Chief of Baare, Naab Nyakora Mantii, commended Earl Mining Limited for their social responsibility projects in the area but hinted that the traditional council will soon engage the company to invest more on corporate responsibilities in the Talensi area.