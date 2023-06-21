The timely intervention by the Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) of the Eastern Regional Police Command prevented the youth of Nkurakan from lynching some personnel of the Police Intelligence Department (PID) who were escorting some alleged drug peddlers to the regional command.

The PID personnel from the regional command, who were dressed in mufti and driving a taxi cab that they had used in the intelligence operations, were blocked at Nkurakan by the youth, who mistook them for kidnappers.

According to Citi News sources at the regional command, the intelligence department had been tracking the movement of a major marijuana supplier who distributes marijuana to customers in Koforidua for months.

The suspect, who is part of a syndicate, has been distributing marijuana from Huhunya in the Yilo Krobo Municipality, where it is cultivated, harvested, bagged, and sealed before it is finally picked up by the delivery person for onward supplies.

The PID personnel, who had disguised themselves as customers and demanded to purchase in large quantities, were finally directed to the main supplier through the delivery person, who is a woman in her late 30s.

The woman, who met the disguised officers, agreed to do business with them, but luck eluded her when she brought out the package for sale. She was then handcuffed after the personnel revealed their identity to her.

The woman, who was being escorted together with the delivery boy to the taxi that was being used by the officers, communicated in the Krobo language to neighbours that the officers were kidnappers.

The personnel, upon reaching Nkurakan, met an angry youth who had blocked the road with motorcycles, demanding the release of the suspects.

Sensing danger, the PID personnel dashed into the Nkurakan police station to take cover, as the youth, who had earlier been alerted that they were kidnappers, also demanded their immediate release so that they could be lynched.

There was a standoff between armed CTU personnel who had been deployed to the scene and the youth.

The heated situation resulted in the setting ablaze of the taxi that had initially been used to transport the suspects.

This, however, caused a massive gridlock in the area for several hours, as the youth pelted stones to prevent the police from rescuing the PID personnel.

The armed police fired several rounds of warning shots into the air before they were able to whisk away the officers and 7 suspects, including the wanted drug peddler, to Koforidua, where they have been placed in custody.