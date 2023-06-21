The Tema Region of the Electricity Company of Ghana is decrying the rampant way in which structures are being put up within its utility corridor, a situation which poses a danger to lives and property.

The General Manager of the Region, Ing. Ankomah Emmanuel, disclosed that the encroaching is done mainly by chop bar operators, fitting shops, and all sorts of businesses using metal containers, such as salons, barbershops, and provision shops.

He mentioned that they put these structures in the utility corridors as well as near transformers, substations, and overhead cables, a situation that sometimes impedes repair work.

Ing. Ankomah bemoaned that this situation has become too rampant within the entire Tema Region, which spans from Nungua, Tema, Afienya, Lower Manya Krobo, Yilo Krobo, Prampram, Ningo, Sege, Ada, Sokpoe, Juapong, and surrounding areas. He added that the situation is present in all districts under the Tema Region.

He appealed to members of the public involved in such acts to advise themselves.

Ing. Ankomah, who made these known during a brief media encounter, also appealed to the relevant state agencies in the various jurisdictions to take up this issue and to ensure that the utility corridors remain free from such activities.