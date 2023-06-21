Former Deputy Trade Minister Robert Ahomka-Lindsay has disclosed that revenue growth in the luxury goods sector has dipped in recent years due to the economic crisis in Ghana.

He said that people are now buying more essentials such as clothes and food, and less luxury items.

Highlighting the revenue growth, the former Deputy Trade Minister said: “We are going through a period of difficulty. Apparel growth is up by 3.7%, luxury goods are down. Times are tough, people are now spending less on luxury goods. Food is up by 9%, and home and laundry care are also up. In times of difficulty, people move towards the essentials such as clothes and food, and then they drop on the luxury items such as watches, fashion, and prestige cosmetics. These are dropping. We are expecting that this trend will continue between 2023 and 2027.”

He made these remarks during the third forum of the Citi Business Festival on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, under the theme "The Changing Face of the Ghanaian Retail Market."

He also noted that 60% of retail commerce in Ghana goes through the open market.

“We must remember that modern trade only accounts for 4% of the retail sector, community outlets account for 36%, and that 60% of everything that is sold in Ghana is sold through the open market,” he said.

