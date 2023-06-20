EDT&Partners, a global consulting firm dedicated to driving educational innovation, joined forces with Coral Reef Innovation Hub, a leading tech hub, to host a groundbreaking event focused on the intersection of AI and education in Africa.

The event took place on June 8, 2023, both in person at the MTN HOUSE in Accra, Ghana, and online, connecting participants from around the world.

The groundbreaking collaborative event held in Ghana and online, explored opportunities and challenges in leveraging AI for education in Africa.

The event aimed to foster discussions among top leaders in AI, education, and technology to shed light on the immense potential and challenges associated with incorporating AI into educational practices in Africa.

With a shared commitment to driving positive change in education, EDT&Partners and Coral Reef Innovation Hub brought together a diverse group of experts to explore the opportunities and identify strategies for leveraging AI to make education more accessible and impactful across the African continent.

Richard Osei-Anim, Managing Partner at Coral Reef Innovation Hub, highlighted the significance of the event, stating, “We are thrilled to partner with EDT & Partners to drive conversations around AI and education in Africa. The event provided a platform for thought leaders to exchange insights and collectively work towards transforming education through AI.”

Pablo Langa, Founder and Managing Partner at EDT&Partners, expressed his excitement about the event, stating, “Our collaboration with Coral Reef Innovation Hub exemplifies our commitment to advancing education through innovation.”

Hussein Ayoub, EDT’s Director MEA, further emphasized the need for innovative approaches to education in the region adding, “We believe that AI has the power to revolutionize education in Africa, and this event served as a catalyst for fruitful discussions and collaborations that will shape the future of learning.”

The EDT&Partners and Coral Reef Innovation Hub event serves as a milestone in the journey towards leveraging AI to transform education in Africa.

By facilitating collaborative discussions and knowledge sharing, the event contributes to the ongoing efforts to make education more accessible, inclusive, and effective across the continent.

About EDT&Partners

EDT&Partners is a global consulting firm dedicated to the Business of Education.

They work with startups, corporates, publishers, NGO, Governments and Educational institutions to support and to accelerate innovation, strategy and impact.

Their aim is to imagine, inspire, and improve education with transformative solutions for the future of learning.

About Coral Reef Innovation Hub

Coral Reef Innovation Hub is a leading tech hub focused on driving education through technology by providing all educational centers with digital labs, tool teachers and facilitators with state-of-the-art digital devices, and train and resource service providers with the necessary information to deliver world-class education in Ghana and beyond.