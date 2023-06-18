The Ministry of Energy and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) are set to undertake a GHS1.6 million re-electrification project to address recurrent power fluctuation challenges at the Koforidua Asokore Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Training College and its surrounding communities.

For years, management, students, and residents around the campus have experienced low voltage, tripping lines that spark fires during the slightest rainfall, and unreliable power supply.

According to school authorities, this has caused damage to computers and other school equipment, which has significantly affected teaching and learning.

The campus re-electrification project, which includes the installation of a dedicated transformer for the school and the improvement of overhead lines, will ensure a steady and reliable supply of electricity on campus when it is completed on July 13th next month.

Speaking at a gathering at the school to officially commence construction of the campus re-electrification project, Principal Dr. Cecelia Ofosua Odame revealed that the erratic power situation has caused injuries to some students.

“Students are always in fear and running helter-skelter to take refuge. In the process, some injure themselves and some are traumatized. The unreliable nature of power is a cause for concern because it affects administrative and academic work.”

“The recent power outage has led to the damage of computers, printers, scanners, etc. So much money has been spent on replacements, and technical experts have been consulted several times, and they have advised us that the power distribution network needs to be improved,” she said.

The Eastern Regional Manager of ECG, Mrs. Sariel Adobea Etwire, indicated that the benefits of the project, when completed, will go beyond the school’s walls to the surrounding communities to improve economic activities. She also called on students of the school to stay away from ECG lines and the construction area.

“SDA School has had the opportunity to benefit from this project that has been supported by government. The project is about installing a transformer that is dedicated to the school and improving overhead lines. This is a project we believe that when we undertake, you will have improved reliability.”

“We are sorry for the challenges you have had. The intention is to make sure that everybody enjoys good reliable electricity, and we assure you that when we finish, you will all enjoy good reliable electricity,” she said.

Mrs. Etwire called on everyone to support them in making the project a success and used the opportunity to urge all others to pay their bills as required.