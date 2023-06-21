Deputy Ranking Member on Food, Agriculture and Cocoa Affairs Committee of Parliament, Eric Opoku, wants the Agriculture Minister, Bryan Acheampong, brought before Parliament to outline measures put in place by the government to manage the recent outbreak of anthrax in the country.

Following the outbreak of anthrax in the Upper East region, the Public Health Emergency Management Committee in the region placed an indefinite ban on the movement, slaughtering, and consumption of ruminants.

In an interview with Citi News, Mr. Opoku noted that the Agriculture and Health ministries must be resourced to fight the outbreak.

He added that Bryan Achempong must brief the Committee about the government’s plans to handle the situation.

“Because the Ministry doesn’t have the resources, we expect cabinet to approve something for them to deal with the situation but as I speak, I am not aware of any intervention so far to contain the situation and we should bring the Minister of Agriculture immediately before the Committee to tell us what is happening and how they are containing the situation. So the minister will be invited to come and tell us the measures they are taking to contain the situation.”

Eric Opoku also called on the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) to intensify education on anthrax as the Eid al-Adha celebration approaches.

“In fact what we have to do is to get those people in charge especially those who look at the quality of food that we eat which include the Food and Drugs Authority and also the department of the Agric Ministry in charge of food quality to move in immediately to educate our people, and they should also ensure that whatever is consumed during this festival is not tainted.”