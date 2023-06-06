The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, swore in Ernest Yaw Anim as the Member of Parliament for the Kumawu constituency.

This followed the Electoral Commission’s certification of Anim as the elected MP for Kumawu, with 15,264 votes in a by-election conducted on May 23, 2023.

Anim took over as MP for Kumawu following the death of the former MP, Philip Basoah.

He took the oath of allegiance, administered by the Speaker.

“Congratulations, Honourable Member. You are now duly sworn in as the Member of Parliament for the Kumawu constituency,” the Speaker said.

The elected MP thanked the Speaker.

In the by-election on May 23, 2023, Anim polled 15,264 votes to defeat the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, Kwasi Amankwaa, and two independent candidates, both named Kwaku Duah.

The NDC’s Kwasi Amankwaa received 3,723 votes, while Kwaku Duah (1) received 2,478 votes, and the other Kwaku Duah received 62 votes.