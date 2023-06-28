Soccer fans in the Bono Regional capital, Sunyani have resorted to communal labour to build a new dressing room at the Sunyani Coronation Park, as required by the Club Licensing Board of the Ghana Football Association.

Two weeks ago, the fans decided to start building a new dressing room at the park after the Director General of the National Sports Authority, Professor Peter Twumasi, failed to convince the Club Licensing Board to approve the park ahead of the new Premier League season.

Ranford Antwi, a Sunyani-based businessman who is spearheading the move to renovate the park, said the fans are determined to get the park ready for approval.

According to Mr. Antwi, Prof. Peter Twumasi, the Sports Authority Boss reneged on his promise of bringing Frank Boahen of Green Grass Technology, to work on the pitch.

He said the Sports Authority Boss also failed to convince the Club Licensing Board to approve the Sunyani Coronation Park ahead of the new Premier League season.

A situation he said compelled the people to be proactive, thereby taking matters into their own hands to build a new dressing room at the Sunyani Coronation Park.

”We do not want to suffer the fate of Kotoku Royals, who had to play home games away from home and subsequently went into relegation,” he said.

The Sunyani-based businessman is therefore calling on individuals and organisations to come to their aid to enable them get the Sunyani Coronation Park ready for approval.

He praised the soccer fans for their communal spirit and told them history will be kind to them.

In another development, Tuah Yeboah Alfred, Deputy Attorney General and Minister of Justice has pledged GH¢ 20,000 towards the project.

Other persons including lawyer Kwabena Yeboah Asiamah, Seid Mubarak, Mrs. Vera Osei Kwakye of Ericose Enterprise, among others have all contributed cement towards the project.