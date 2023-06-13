The Ghana Atomic Energy Commission (GAEC) says it is collaborating with relevant stakeholders to establish demonstration farms to enable the transfer of technologies developed to improve the adoption rate of new varieties of cassava to enhance productivity.

The new varieties of cassava, the Commission noted have been released and registered in the National Crop Variety Catalogue by the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA) and have been distributed to farmers.

Addressing the media after the opening ceremony of its cassava week Celebration, the Director for the Biotechnology and Nuclear Agriculture Research Institute of the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission, Dr. Michael Osae urged farmers to consider the adoption of technology in cassava cultivation

“The way we produce cassava in this country is the reason we are recording the low yields and if you look across the world, our yields are the lowest and one of the things we need to do is to adopt science, technology, and innovation in our farming.”

On his part, the General Manager for Ayensu Starch, Evans Kwame Ayim who was also the keynote speaker for the celebration, outlined some innovative ways farmers could transition from subsistence farming of cassava to commercial farming.

“If you want to have a commercial farm and have a high yield, we cannot continue the way we plant where we just dig and put the cassava in haphazardly. For some of the cassava sticks that they are planting, maybe the primary material is forty years old, and you don’t know where it came from, yet we just cut the sticks and replant them. So, to start with, the planting material has to change, and we also need to adopt proper agronomic practices.”