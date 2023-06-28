In the upcoming Ghana Football Association (GFA) elections, aspiring candidates such as Kurt Okraku, George Afriyie, and Kojo Yankah, along with other potential contenders for the presidency, may need to allocate GHC50,000 each as the nomination fee if the proposal is approved by Congress.

The GFA recently issued a statement dated 24th June, signed by General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo, recommending a substantial increase in the nomination fee for Presidential candidates.

The proposed fee of GHC50,000 marks a significant surge of 900% from the GHC5,000 charged during the previous elections in 2019.

Citing the mounting expenses associated with conducting the elections, including logistics, transportation, and accommodation, Ghana’s football governing body justifies the need for the proposed fee increment.

These costs have evidently escalated since the previous elections, prompting the GFA to propose a higher nomination fee for the upcoming event.

In other nomination fee proposals, aspirants for the Executive Council and Regional Football Associations (RFA) Chairmen face paying GHC15,000 and GHC10,000 respectively from the GHC2,500 paid four years ago.

Aspirants for the RFA slot for the Executive Council, RFA Executive Council, District Chairmen, and District Executive Council could be charged GHC5,000, GHC2,000, GHC1,000 and GHC500 respectively.

Female Aspirants are expected to pay 50% of the fee.

The final decision on the proposed fee adjustment rests with Congress, which is scheduled to convene at the Great Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology on Monday, 10th July, 2023.

Congress members will deliberate on the matter and either approve or reject the new figure, taking into account the GFA’s rationale and the financial implications for potential candidates.

As the GFA Presidential race intensifies, candidates and stakeholders eagerly await the outcome of Congress’ decision, which will have significant implications for the upcoming elections.