The search for the most outstanding ‘all-round’ Junior High School (JHS) student in Ghana is currently ongoing as Citi TV and Citi FM kickstart this year’s edition of ‘The Literacy Challenge’.

The Literacy Challenge recognizes the most exceptional Junior High School students in the country through a series of rigorous tests.

The ultimate winner will walk away with a cash prize of GH¢10,000.

Interested participants must craft a captivating story of no less than 600 words, concluding with the statement: “The happiest people do not have the best of everything; they make the best of everything they have.”

Furthermore, participants must ensure that their scripts are handwritten and endorsed by their parents, including their complete contact details.

Entries can be submitted either to the front desk of Citi TV/Citi FM or mailed to P.O.BOX GP 14123, Accra Central.

July 15, 2023, marks the deadline for essay submissions for The Literacy Challenge.

For inquiries, please call 0558 973 973.

‘The Literacy Challenge’ is an initiative by Citi 97.3 FM and Citi TV aimed at promoting literacy nationwide in Ghana.

The contest is open to Junior High School students (JHS) across Ghana.

It comprises three levels. In Level One, students are required to write an essay on the given topic.

Level Two – Aptitude Test: The top 50 contestants from all over Ghana will undergo a general knowledge aptitude test to advance to the next round. Only 10 will proceed.

Level Three – Quiz Competition: The final 10 contestants will compete head-to-head in a classic quiz competition for the grand prize of GH¢10,000.

The Literacy Challenge 2023 is powered by Citi TV, supported by Citi FM and is sponsored by Ghana National Gas Company and Webie Crunchy Biscuits by M4 Foods.