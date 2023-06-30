New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful, Alan Kyerematen, has asserted that Ghana needs a leader who embodies the Christian faith in order for it to make any significant progress in its development process.

According to him, the country does not need a president who is just a Christian by name but someone who is willing to lead like the Lord and Saviour of Christians; Jesus Christ.

Speaking at the ‘Mpaebo Kesie’ prayer session of the Parliament Chapel International (PCI) on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, Mr Kyeremateng added that it was for this reason that he began his presidential bid with a call on all Christian leaders in Ghana.

“When I was starting (my presidential bid) I called all the church leaders for a breakfast meeting. After that, I also did a Thanksgiving service.

“…I did this because I have come to realize that Ghana needs not just a Christian leader but a Christ-like leader. There is a difference between a Christian leader and a Christ-like leader,” he said.

Mr Kyerematen threw light on the qualities that make one a Christlike Leader. A transformational leader, a servant leader, a compassionate leader, a Shepherd leader, and an ethical leader are what Alan terms Christlike Leadership.

Mr Kyeremateng, a former minister of trade and industry, therefore, asked the founder and leader of the Parliament Chapel International, Prophet Amoako Attah, to pray for him so that he would become a Christ-like leader.

Mr Kyerematen was in the company of Nana Ohene-Ntow, Hon Yaw Buaben Asamoa, Hon Adomako Kissie, Hon Frank Agyekum, and a host of others.

He also thanked the pastor for his prayers and support for his presidential bid.