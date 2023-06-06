Franklin Asare, the Chief Executive Officer of TechGulf, has emphasized the importance of implementing a robust digital regulatory framework in Ghana to bolster the country’s digital economy.

Speaking at the first Citi Business Festival Forum on Citi TV, under the theme ‘Reimagining the Digital Economy,’ Asare, who formerly served as the Country Director for Oracle Corporation, highlighted the need for regulatory measures and funding to encourage active participation of Ghanaians in the digital economy, particularly supporting startups.

He stressed the significance of enforcing data sovereignty and data privacy rules to enable Ghanaians to store their data on local platforms.

Mr Asare expressed his belief that the digital entrepreneurs emerging from Africa, particularly Ghana, have the capacity to lead the way and excel in the digital space. However, they require the necessary skills and support to unleash their potential.

“Data sovereignty and data privacy rules need to be enforced to allow Ghanaians to save on the local platforms because most of us have phones here, but the data is residing outside. If we are to play and play seriously, some of these things using regulation, using funding support need to be brought into the country to help us.

“I believe that Africa’s greatest Talents for Start-ups are right here in Ghana, when it comes to Independence, Ghana was the first country to become independent in Africa in the digital area and the digital entrepreneurs coming out of Africa will be the first and the finest they just need the skills to enable them.

“We really have some good startups in this country and they just need support. If you need 5000 or 50, 000 dollars to support your business, you have to give them everything including your grandmother’s name, the banks need to change, and we need venture capital, to be able to help us. I found out that some of the Startups just need mentoring.”

The Citi Business Festival 2023 is powered by Citi TV and Citi FM in partnership with Absa and is proudly sponsored by MTN MOMO, MTN Business, and Zeepay with support from GIRSAL.