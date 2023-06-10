A technology analyst, Maximus Ametorgoh, is calling for deeper stakeholder engagement as the government plans to regulate Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems in the country.

He said that stakeholder engagement would provide a background to inform the content of the regulation.

This comes after the government, through the Ministry of Communications and Digitalization, indicated that AI is constantly evolving and that a framework is needed to guide its operations.

Maximus Ametorgoh said this in an interview with Maximus Ametorgoh in Accra on Thursday.

“The thing is not fully developed, so you don’t know the extent to which it works. So, to regulate it, you need more stakeholder engagement to discuss it,” he said.

Ametorgoh also urged Ghanaian workers to consider additional jobs and be guided by the impact of AI taking over repetitive jobs.