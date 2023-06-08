Well-versed Ghanaian gospel singer and songwriter, Kofi Karikari, has finally unveiled his highly anticipated new album titled “Lifted High.”

Kofi Karikari is an exceptionally gifted musician who wholeheartedly shares his faith through his melodious compositions.

Having received critical acclaim and adoration from fans for his previous albums, Karikari’s new release is expected to carry on this legacy.

“Lifted High” is an exquisite blend of Psalms, hymns, and spiritual songs, destined to become timeless classics. The album’s lead single, “Something New” (Wochuwade), is an empowering anthem of hope and faith.

Already garnering accolades from both critics and fans, the song is commended for its uplifting message and catchy melody. Other standout tracks on the album include “Lifted High,” “Great Praise,” and “I Can’t Stop Praising.”

“Lifted High” is an awe-inspiring masterpiece that transcends religious boundaries, promising enjoyment for individuals of all faiths. Kofi Karikari has created a timeless collection of gospel music that will undoubtedly continue to inspire and uplift listeners for years to come.

Experience the uplifting power of the album’s lead single, “Something New,” by clicking the link below:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1Fd1LIGRHnmFlGKQTH1mDJtg6YjSEA3rM