Concerned Staff of the University of Education Winneba (UEW) insists that the Governing Council Chairman, Nana Ofori Ansah I, will plunge the university into chaos if he is not immediately removed.

Speaking on the Eyewitness News with Umaru Sanda Amadu, the Convener for the Concerned Staff of UEW, Professor George Kankam Senior, accused the Governing Council Chairman of blatantly going against the tenets of the university.

Professor Kankam claimed that Nana Ofori Ansah I has been dabbling in double standards by attempting to nominate someone who was not shortlisted for the position of vice chancellor.

“Nana Ofori Ansah I’s council is trying to plunge the university into chaos… Nana Ofori Ansah I is pushing for Professor Stephen Mitchual to be the vice chancellor though he was not shortlisted. As a governing chair, are you not exhibiting double standards?” he asked.

Professor Kankam Senior alleged that Nana Ofori Ansah I is only pursuing his own personal interests and not working in the best interests of the university. He added that they will send a letter to the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, requesting for Nana Ofori Ansah I’s removal.

“When Nana Ofori Ansah I came, he openly told us that he did not have thorough knowledge about university management and administration. We thought that was even good for him to be frank about it. So we thought that having said that, he was going to learn. But that is not the case. We are asking for his removal. We are following it up to send a letter to the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. We are in the university, and we want UEW to be developed. We don’t want the university to be run for people’s personal interests,” he stated.

In a statement, the Concerned Staff of the University of Education Winneba argued that the “actions and inactions of the Chairman of the Governing Council, Nana Ofori Ansah I, whose continuous autocratic tendencies, coupled with his arbitrary disregard for laid down procedures in the running of the University, has led to heightened tension in the University, which can explode at any moment.”