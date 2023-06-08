President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says his government is keen on transforming Ghana’s fishing industry.

Recognizing the crucial role of the sector in the country’s economy and the livelihoods of countless Ghanaians, the President pledged to implement a series of measures to improve its sustainability.

The President made this promise during the inauguration of the National Aquaculture Training Center and Commercial Farm in Amrahia, Accra.

According to him, the establishment of the farm is part of the numerous plans the government is putting in place to help improve fish production in the country.

He stated that the centre is estimated to produce 25 metric tonnes of tilapia, 25 metric tonnes of catfish, and 4 metric tonnes of prawns annually.

“One such modern technology that has these attributes is the re-circulating aquaculture system (RAS), which is being employed by the centre. Commissioned today, not only does this system offer minimum maintenance costs and relatively low to moderate energy consumption. It also guarantees the production of export-ready products. It thus ensures the production of some 25 metric tonnes of tilapia, 25 metric tonnes of catfish, and 4 metric tonnes of prawns annually.”

He envisaged that the centre will augment total fish production in the country.

“This will ultimately increase fish production, reduce fish imports, and enrich local capacity and technical know-how through the training of youth at the centre. It is my expectation that the centre will be well managed to achieve its purpose of training modern fish farmers and also produce fish in high quantity, to generate fishing income to sustain the centre and augment total fish production in the country,” he said.

The President urged the students to make the farm attractive to buyers.

“I encourage the student trainees through their representatives to persevere and help change the development of this potentially lucrative centre,” the President admonished.

He congratulated the contractors and consultants for completing the project on schedule.