A lecturer at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Dr Andrews Ayiku, has urged the government to develop a social safety net (SSN) to cushion people who lose their jobs and businesses that collapse.

“What happens to people when they lose their jobs? What happens to them when their businesses collapse? When this happens, they become unemployed, and there is no safety net or nothing to support them,” he stated.

SSN is targeted at those people who are adversely affected by crises or sudden shocks, and who are mostly poor people.

Dr Ayiku was speaking about areas of policy reform needed to support SMEs to thrive at the Citi Business Festival forum on ‘Building Resilient SMEs’ on Citi TV in Accra on Tuesday.

“The SSN will give businesses a lot of encouragement, as they will know who and where to go to when their businesses or sales are going down,” he added.

Dr Ayiku also stressed the need for regulations on SMEs to be simplified, adding that “there are lots of tax incentives, but who knows which tax incentives benefit them?”

He indicated that the regulatory regime scared a lot of people, and that SMEs regulations should be simplified in order to attract more businesses.

“We should remember that that is the only way this country will develop. When we are able to push and encourage people,” he added.

Taaka Awori, Chief Executive Officer of Busara Africa, a consulting firm, urged SMEs to form strategic partnerships to seize opportunities.

“For instance, I am finding that to expand to the francophone countries of the West African market, which is just booming in terms of demand for leadership development, I now need to partner with people who are bilingual,” she added.

Ms Awori also encouraged SMEs to join associations in order to attract investments and support from other organizations.

“Join associations if you are a business owner, because often the likes of us will provide support to associations rather than just one person,” she added.

