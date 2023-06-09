The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, in collaboration with the Forestry Commission, has urged all Ghanaians and residents to actively participate in the national tree-planting exercise.

Today, Friday, June 9, 2023, marks the third edition of Green Ghana Day. The event forms a vital component of an ambitious afforestation and reforestation agenda aimed at restoring the country’s depleted forest cover.

During the inaugural edition, the target was set at planting five million trees. However, the enthusiasm and commitment of the participants surpassed expectations, resulting in the planting of over seven million trees.

Building on this success, last year’s Green Ghana Day witnessed an even greater achievement, with over 26 million trees planted, surpassing the intended goal of 20 million.

This year, the nation aspires to plant an additional 10 million seedlings throughout the country, while nurturing the over 30 million trees planted in 2021 and 2022.

To facilitate widespread participation, free seedlings are available at the offices of the Forestry Commission, ensuring accessibility for all those eager to contribute to the reforestation efforts.

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, along with the Forestry Commission, has called on Ghanaians to actively participate in this noble cause.

The official launch of the Green Ghana Day was performed by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, at the Great Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Kumasi, on Thursday, 18th May 2023.

He appealed to all Ghanaians, traditional rulers, religious organizations, Members of the Diplomatic Corps, and all persons living in Ghana, to support the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and Forestry Commission, to make this year’s Green Ghana Day a success.