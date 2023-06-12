The Obuasi Municipality is not immune to the adverse impacts of hazardous events. The recent floods in the municipality exposed its vulnerability and affected the local population.

Under the leadership of Municipal Chief Executive, Elijah Adansi-Bonah, the Obuasi Municipal Assembly has launched a bold and proactive policy aimed at transforming all undeveloped areas in the municipality into green spaces, with the goal of mitigating the effects of climate change.

This initiative, known as the “Obuasi Green City Agenda,” was launched during the municipality’s Green Ghana Day celebration. Green Ghana Day was introduced in 2021 by H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as part of a nationwide afforestation/reforestation program, with the aim of restoring Ghana’s lost forest cover and contributing to global climate change mitigation efforts. The inaugural event, held on June 11, 2021, witnessed the planting of an estimated 7 million tree seedlings across the country.

Mr. Elijah Adansi-Bonah explained that the Obuasi Green City Agenda involves engaging a diverse range of experts to ensure the sustainable development of urban areas without compromising the preservation of vegetation.

He stated, “The program, which focuses on resilience and climate adaptability, has an overarching goal to convert all undeveloped areas in the municipality into green spaces.”

During a media interaction, Adansi-Bonah revealed that the Assembly has already identified specific roads within the municipality for the initial phase of the program. The selected roads include the one connecting the Old DVLA office to the Obuasi Government Hospital, as well as the SDA Church road at Estate leading to the Obuasi Post Office.

“We will undertake landscaping, construct pavements, and plant trees along these selected roads,” added the MCE.

Funding for the Obuasi Green City Agenda will come exclusively from the Capacity Support Grant Component of the Ghana Secondary Cities Support Programme (GSCSP), of which the Obuasi Municipal is one of the 35 beneficiary municipalities.

To facilitate the implementation of resilience and climate adaptation activities in the municipality, a 17-member committee has been established. Their responsibilities include identifying and establishing an institutional framework, assessing potential areas for intervention, promoting knowledge and practices related to resilience and climate adaptation among residents, and implementing tree planting initiatives in the municipality.

Henry Yeboah, the Obuasi Station Supervisor of the Forestry Department, expressed their readiness to support the municipality in executing the Obuasi Green City Agenda. He mentioned that the department has allocated 7,500 seedlings, including Mahogany, Mango, Orange, and other species, to be planted this year in the Obuasi Municipality.

Yeboah encouraged residents to obtain these seedlings, nurture them, and actively contribute to achieving the government’s comprehensive afforestation agenda.