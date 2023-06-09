As Ghanaians mark the Green Ghana Day with tree planting activities, the Electricity Company of Ghana has cautioned against the planting of trees under Low Voltage Lines as a measure to avert future electricity supply obstructions.

The Western Regional Manager of the ECG, Engineer Emmanuel Justice Ofori while leading staff of ECG to sensitize and plant trees at the All Saint Anglican School in Takoradi said the ECG is targeting to plant 5,000 trees in the region.

He added that the public must, however, be cautious not to plant trees under the Low Voltage lines as the grown trees may disrupt the power supply when it comes in contact with the lines.

“We are advising those planting trees that we should go about planting the trees but we should be careful not to plant them directly under the lines especially the LV lines (Low Voltage lines).”

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, in collaboration with the Forestry Commission, has urged all Ghanaians and residents to actively participate in the national tree-planting exercise.

The event forms a vital component of an ambitious afforestation and reforestation agenda aimed at restoring the country’s depleted forest cover.

During the inaugural edition, the target was set at planting five million trees. However, the enthusiasm and commitment of the participants surpassed expectations, resulting in the planting of over seven million trees.

Building on this success, last year’s Green Ghana Day witnessed an even greater achievement, with over 26 million trees planted, surpassing the intended goal of 20 million.

This year, the nation aspires to plant an additional 10 million seedlings throughout the country, while nurturing the over 30 million trees planted in 2021 and 2022.