The SOS Green Project with funding from the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) has as part of efforts to support government’s Green Ghana Initiative joined the tree planting exercise to plant trees in the Ashanti region.

SOS Green Project and UNCDF say the tree planting collaboration forms parts of its objective which aligns with government’s efforts towards restoring degraded landscapes in the country, mitigating climate change and inculcating in the youth the values of planting and nurturing trees and their associated benefits.

The SOS Green Project with support from the UNCDF and SNV Ghana planted about a thousand trees at Drobonso, the capital of the Sekyere Afram plains district of the Ashanti Region.

Speaking on the sidelines of the tree planting exercise, the UNCDF community development officer for the Ashanti Region, Nathan Asamoah noted that the exercise forms part of measures by the UNCDF- SOS Green Project to play its role in addressing the effects of climate change in the country.

“Last year, we planted about 1000 varieties of seedlings in Drobonso and the idea for choosing Drobonso is basically because looking at the topography of this place, it is very dry during the dry seasons. From our little background, we realized that the adverse effects of climate change, high temperature and when the winds too are very strong, it affects most farmers. We decided to do the project again here at Drobonso because we want to measure the impact.

“So this year too we are planting about 1000 species of trees in the district. The key thing that drew us to Drobonso again is that we realized that the leadership including the chief and the people really want it. In our day-to-day interactions with them, they demand that they want trees to help reduce the effects of climate change, the temperature and issues of flooding,” says Nathan Asamoah.

The coordinator for SOS Green Project, Shaibu Fuseini, assured that measures have been put in place to ensure that majority of the trees planted are sustained.

“We are here today as part of our efforts to support the green Ghana initiative. The green Ghana agenda is something that we support fully. We are also very much aware that the green Ghana agenda is really something that the government is championing, but there are concerns over sustainability. So for us here at Drobonso, what we are putting in place to ensure the sustainability of the trees is that we are going to have green ambassadors”.

“The beneficiaries that have taken the seedlings have been made responsible for it. Next year by this time we are going to come back here to award them. We are going to make them Green ambassadors such that we are able to propagate the story,” SOS Green Project Coordinator indicated.

On his part, the Deputy District Director, Central Administration for Sekyere Afram Plains, Nana Okrah Debrah expressed hope that over 80% of the trees planted will survive based on measures put in place by the assembly to protect them.

“What we are doing is that, SOS UNCDF and SNV Ghana have brought us the seedlings so we have assured that this time around, we are going to protect the trees and assign a number of individuals to be responsible for it. So what we are saying is that for sustainability purposes and to get proper reporting, any seedling that will be planted today and the days after, we are expecting that within three to six Months, at least 80% survival is what we are expecting,” Deputy District Director, Central Administration for Sekyere Afram Plains assured.