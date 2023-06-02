Ghana’s leading total beverage business, Guinness Ghana, has handed over two mechanized solar powered water projects to the people of Gbare and Zuabulga communities in the Upper West and Upper East regions respectively.

The projects, completed in partnership with WaterAid Ghana, will produce over 128 metric tonnes of water yearly to serve a combined population of over 11,000 community members in two assemblies (Pusiga District Assembly and Jirapa Municipal Assembly). Residents of Gbare and surrounding communities will now have access to 13500 litres of water daily while residents of Zuabuliga and surrounding communities will have access to 14800 litres of water daily.

The facilities represent Guinness Ghana’s dedication to ensuring sustainable access to clean drinking water and sanitation, which are essential for fostering strong and thriving communities in its operational areas.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony in Gbare, Corporate Relations Director for Guinness Ghana, Sylvia Owusu-Ankomah emphasized the importance of collaboration and community development as the bedrock of the projects.

“This solar-powered community water project will provide a sustainable and reliable source of clean water, not only quenching thirst but also nourishing hope and fostering a healthier future. By easing the burden of water collection through this project, we empower young girls to pursue education, unlocking their potential and contributing to a brighter future for the entire community.”

She further stressed, “This project has been a testament to the power of collaboration, where women have played pivotal roles at every stage. From planning to implementation, their voices have been heard and their expertise valued. This project stands as a shining example of how empowering women not only drives progress but also fosters inclusive and sustainable development.”

“Guinness Ghana’s 2030 Spirit of Progress targets, launched in November 2020, serve as a guiding framework for the company’s strategic partnerships, development initiatives, and progress in the next decade. Preserving Water for Life is one of the core pillars under Pioneering Grain to Glass Sustainability under this ambition. As a result, we remain committed to playing a pivotal role in empowering communities to sustain themselves while alleviating pressure on vital water resources by offering alternative sources like groundwater,” she added.

Present at the commissioning were the Municipal Chief Executive, Hon Lawyer Nicholas Soyiri; Municipal Coordinating Director, Mohammed Abdul Majeed; representatives of the Jirapa Municipal Health Director, the chiefs and the people of the Gbare community.

Country Director for WaterAid Ghana, Ewurabena Yanyi-Akofur on her part admonished, “let us also remember that this is just the beginning of our journey towards universal access to safe water in Ghana. There are still numerous communities grappling with water scarcity, and it is our responsibility to continue working tirelessly to address this pressing issue. The partnership between WaterAid Ghana and organizations like Guinness Ghana exemplifies the power of collaboration and the collective impact we can achieve when we join forces.”

Guinness Ghana has also commissioned projects in Worikambo, Sabuli and Denugu over the last two years.