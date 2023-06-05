The National Democratic Congress’ Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi is optimistic that the party’s parliamentary candidate for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson will win the upcoming by-election scheduled for June 27 despite a Supreme Court ruling kicking him out of Parliament.

Mr. Quayson’s name was expunged from Parliament as the Member of Parliament for Assin North following a ruling by the Supreme Court in May 2023 because he had dual citizenship.

The Supreme Court ruled that Mr. Quayson was not qualified to contest the 2020 parliamentary elections in the Assin North Constituency at the time he filed his nomination forms on October 9, 2020.

In a statement reacting to the Supreme Court’s full ruling which was released on Monday, Sammy Gyamfi said: “As a discerning and objective Ghanaian, judge for yourself if the Supreme Court’s decision to annul Hon. Quayson’s election is fair or not”.

“In all this, I am glad that the good people of Assin North, in whom sovereignty resides, will have the opportunity to do justice in this matter once and for all, on 27th June 2023. I have no doubt in my mind, having been on the ground and interacted with many of them the past few days, that they will not falter. And that, they will vote for Hon. James Gyakye Quayson. I have no doubt in my mind, that they will vote for justice and genuine development.”

The party maintained that Mr. Quayson’s attempt to renounce his Canadian citizenship was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

