The Ho Township which doubles as the Paramountcy of the Asogli traditional area is set to install a new ‘Dutor Fia’ also known as the ‘Mankrado’ and 7 other chiefs on Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Ho.

The ‘Dutor Fia’ literally translating to “owner of the town” is the second in command to Togbe Afede, who aside from his Paramountcy roles, is also the chief of Ho Bankoe.

The Dutor Fia, named Togbe Afiatsoa III, known in private life as Frederick Yao Akordor, was born on March 6, 1980, and received his primary and Junior Secondary School education at Kabore School Complex in Ho, Ghana.

He continued to Bishop Herman College in Kpando, where he completed his Senior High School education in 1999. After completing his secondary education, Togbe enrolled in a Computer Hardware Engineering and Networking diploma program at NIIT.

Togbe worked as an IT specialist at Ho Technical University (formerly Ho Polytechnic) in 2003 for three years before relocating to the United Kingdom to pursue further studies.

In 2008, Togbe earned his first degree, a BA (Hons) in Business Administration and Information Systems, from the University of Wales. Following his undergraduate studies, he immediately pursued a postgraduate degree and obtained a second degree in Computer Science and Networking from the University of Kent, Canterbury.

After completing his master’s degree, Togbe joined International Financial Data Services (now known as SS&C) in the UK as a Junior Cybersecurity Analyst. He worked in this role for a couple of years before transitioning into consultancy as a Senior Cybersecurity Consultant.

As a Cybersecurity Consultant, Togbe Afiatsoa III worked with various international organizations, including Shell, NATO, UK Ministry of Defence, UK Home Office, Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office, CGI, L&Q, NCC Group, and NHS, among others.

He later pursued an Executive MBA at Hult International Business School. Currently, he serves as the founder/CEO of Mitgapp Ltd., an international Cybersecurity firm that provides Cybersecurity services to organizations worldwide.

Togbe Afiatsoa III will be installed alongside 7 others including:

Togbe Afiatsoa III (Frederick Yao Akordor) – Dutor Fia of Ho

Afenor Charlotte Akosua Akordor – Dutor Nyonufia

Patrick Kosi Dzaba – Linguist to Dutor

Precious Dzifa Bonto – Linguist

Bright Wilson Agbo – Asafofia

Afenor Mawuse Jemima Agbo – Asafo Nyonufia

Peter Kodzo Dzaba – Asafofia

Afenor Veronica Aku Dzaba – Asafo Nyonufia