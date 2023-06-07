The Jospong Group of Companies has once again excelled in its operations, as executives and subsidiaries within the Group receive recognition for their unique contributions in their areas of endeavour.

Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong, Executive Chairman of the conglomerate, received an award as the Group CEO, 2022– Private Sector Business at the 7th Ghana CEO Summit and awards held at the Kempinski Hotel.

The award was in recognition of his immense contributions to private sector development through his Group of companies under the Jospong Group.

The event was hosted by the Chief Executive Officers (CEO)’s Forum and was attended by CEOs across Ghana. The award was received by representatives of the Group in his stead. In all, over 50 CEOs received Leadership Excellence Awards while 14 public officials received Outstanding Public Leadership Awards for the year, 2022.

In a related development, two other subsidiaries of the Jospong Group, Dredge Masters and Kumasi Composting and Recycling Plant (KCARP) also received two prestigious awards at the National Brands Innovation Awards.

Dredge Masters Limited received the prestigious Community Impact Award of the year for its exceptional contribution to the dredging sector and the significant impact it has made in sanitising the national water bodies, while KCARP was honoured with the prestigious Waste Management & Recycling Facility Excellence Award.

According to RAD Communications, the awarding institution, the two subsidiaries have shown exceptional innovation in their respective fields.

“This award acknowledges Dredge Masters as a leading brand in the dredging sector and recognizes the profound influence of their work in preserving and reviving the country’s water resources,” an accompanying statement said.

“The Jospong Group takes great pride and joy in receiving these esteemed awards and recognitions. The entire organization is filled with a sense of accomplishment and gratification, knowing that our hard work and dedication have been acknowledged and celebrated,” says Ms. Sophia Kudjordji, Chief Corporate Communications Officer said in an interview after the awards ceremony.

“This recognition is a testament to their remarkable achievements as a brand in Health Safety Security and Environment and outstanding commitment to health improvement within their sector of operations,” she added.

The award for Dredge Masters was received by the Captain Khan Ansar, Managing Director and his Deputy Mr. Samuel Borquaye and other staff while the Award for KCARP was received by the Managing Director Ing. Samuel Ntumy and his team and assisted by Ms. Sophia Kudjordji, Chief Corporate Communication Officer.

Dredge Masters Limited (DML Ghana) is an ISO 9001:2015, 14001:2015, and 45001:2018 certified Ghanaian company and a leading provider of cutting-edge, modern technological dredging services. DML provides cost-effective dredging services to the government of Ghana and private institutions.

Kumasi Compost and Recycling Plant (KCARP) on the other hand is a mega-scale municipal solid waste treatment plant which was set up to receive and treat municipal solid waste from the Kumasi Metropolis and adjoining district assemblies. Over the years it has established itself as a first-class solid waste treatment and recycling plant.