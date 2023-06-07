In a momentous event today, the Ketu South Municipal Hospital, fondly known as MISSION GA, celebrated the commissioning of its newly refurbished and re-equipped Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

The Ketu South Municipal Hospital has come a long way since its establishment as a health centre in 1998. Over the years, it has evolved into a municipal hospital with a vision to become one of the leading healthcare providers in the ECOWAS sub-region.

Currently, the hospital boasts a 104-bed capacity and offers a wide range of services, including emergency care, pharmacy services, laboratory services, obstetric and gynaecological services, general medicine, general surgery, mental health services, and various specialized services.

The NICU at the Ketu South Municipal Hospital was established in August 2015, initially operating in a small cubicle within the maternity office. With a bed capacity of only four, it quickly became the primary provider of NICU services within and beyond the municipality, catering to a significant number of newborns from neighbouring communities and even neighbouring countries like Togo.

Dr. Dzakpasu, the Medical Superintendent, took the moment to acknowledge and appreciate the dedicated pioneers of the NICU, including Ruth Affram, Leticia Hokoe, Joyce Ohui, Pamela Saka, and the supporting doctors Dr. Edem Sarbah and Dr. Appiagyei.

The NICU has witnessed over 1,460 admissions in the past five years, with an annual average of nearly 300 admissions. However, the demand and pressure placed on the unit have taken a toll on its equipment and capacity. With increasing prematurity cases and limited resources, the hospital’s management made it a priority to expand and enhance the NICU.

The Australian High Commission generously provided funding for the crucial project, allowing for the expansion and modernization of the NICU. This ultramodern facility will now deliver enhanced and state-of-the-art neonatal intensive care services to the municipality and its surrounding areas.

The new NICU boasts a larger space and is equipped with vital resources, including a ventilator, three radiant warmers, five incubators, oxygen concentrators, twelve cots, cardiac monitors, phototherapy equipment, infusion pumps, and a medication trolley. It also includes dedicated areas such as a mother’s wellness center for counseling, a kangaroo mother care area for preterm infants, a spacious breastfeeding area for bonding, and essential facilities for the medical staff.

The impact of this project is significant. It will allow for increased admission of newborns, reducing the risk of cross-infection, and enhancing ward safety through proper equipment placement and demarcation. Additionally, the mother’s wellness center within the NICU will provide mental health and wellness support to anxious and depressed mothers, ensuring comprehensive care for both infants and parents.

Dr. Dzakpasu expressed his heartfelt appreciation to the Australian High Commissioner, the Mental Health and Well-Being Foundation, the Ghana Health Service, and all involved in making this project a reality. He believes that the expanded facility will exceed expectations, leading to better healthcare delivery, improved patient outcomes, and greater satisfaction among patients and their families.

The Australian High Commissioner to Ghana, H.E. Berenice Owen-Jones noted that the project emphasizes Australia’s commitment to improving health outcomes and gender equality, and the Mental Health and Well Being Foundation was commended for their excellent execution.